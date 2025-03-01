Los Angeles Angels First-Round Draft Pick Sets Lofty Goal For 2025 Season
Los Angeles Angels top prospect Christian Moore is on record as saying he wants to make his major league debut this season.
He made the comments to MLB Network on Friday. You can see them below:
Moore, 22, was a first-round pick of the Angels just season and has just 25 games of pro experience under his belt. However, the Angels have been known to be quick with their promotions. For example, Nolan Schanuel was promoted to the big leagues in the same year he was drafted and Zach Neto was brought up with hardly any minor league experience.
Moore excelled in those 25 games, as well, hitting .347 between Single-A Inland Empire and Double-A Rocket City. He had six home runs.
A University of Tennessee product, he helped the Volunteers win the National Championship in 2024. He is the No. 68 prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Strong and compact at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Moore is an aggressive hitter from the right side of the plate who looks to do damage with bat speed, strength and loft in his swing. His impressive raw power plays to all fields, with the potential to reach 25-30 homers annually in the big leagues. He can get long with his swing at times and he’ll expand the zone too much, but he draws walks and works counts to get to pitches he can drive. His strikeout rate did jump in a very small sample during his pro debut, but he had really cut down on his swing-and-miss as a junior.
The Angels will continue Cactus League play on Saturday and open up the regular season on March 27 against the Chicago White Sox.
