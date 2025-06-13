Los Angeles Angels to Promote 2B Christian Moore: How Will He Help Surging Team?
The Los Angeles Angels are calling up top prospect Christian Moore, hoping he can solve the problem at second base that has plagued the team all season.
The call-up was reported by a number of outlets, including MLB.com, which said Moore will be in Baltimore Friday night as the Angels and Orioles began a three-game series.
The Angels are 7-3 in their past 10 games and have climbed into a tie with the Seattle Mariners for second place in the American League West, 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros entering the weekend.
Their rise coincides with the return of star Mike Trout, who returned May 30 from a month-long stay on the injured list with a knee injury. In 10 games this month, he’s hitting .303 with a homer and six RBIs.
Now, the Angels need to get some production at second base to help improve the team .227 batting average – third worst in the majors. Their second basemen this season have contributed to the dearth of offense, batting .195 with just two homers and 10 RBIs in 67 games.
The Angels selected Moore, now 22, with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2024 draft out of Tennessee, where he showed his power. In 72 games last season as a junior, he hit 34 homers with 74 RBIs.
He has played just 79 games in the minor leagues, but it has become the Angels’ way to promote their most promising players with little service time in the minors. In 2023, they brought up shortstop Zach Neto after just 61 games. That same season, they picked Nolan Schanuel No. 11 overall in the draft and after 22 games in the minors, he was a major leaguer.
Moore is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 56 overall prospect. He has appeared in 54 games this season, with the first 34 at Double-A Rocket City and the past 20 at Triple-A Salt Lake.
He has ripped through Triple-A pitching, posting a 350/.424/.575/.999 slash line at Salt Lake, contributing four homers and 18 RBIs.
As the Angels look to continue to stay relevant in the American League as the season wears on, big production from Moore could go a long way.
Related MiLB Stories
'THAT IS INSANE!': Marcelo Mayer really, really liked his bobblehead. CLICK HERE
FUTURES GAME: An Atlanta Braves icon will manage the National League minor leaguers in the Futures Game in July. CLICK HERE
MOTOR CITY SADNESS: A shoulder injury, and subsequent surgery, ended the season of Single-A Lakeland's Bryce Rainer, a Detroit Tigers prospect. CLICK HERE