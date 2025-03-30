Los Angeles Dodgers' Free Agent Acquisition Makes Big MiLB Impact After Surprising Demotion
Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim signed a three-year $12.5 million guaranteed deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. Kim turned down other overtures (and possibly more money) from teams like the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels to go to the World Series champs.
Given that, and given the financial commitment from the team, it was surprising when the Dodgers put Kim in Triple-A to start the year. The speedy infielder has certainly made the most of his time down on the farm, bringing in four runs over his first two games with the Oklahoma City Comets.
All through the offseason, Kim was described as a glove-first infielder who could run. His bat needed work, and the Dodgers likely felt that way too. There's no telling how long he'll stay in Triple-A, but if he keeps progressing like this, he could find himself in Los Angeles before long.
Part of the issue for Kim also is that he is facing a loaded Dodgers' roster at the major league level. Several talented players have been squeezed off the roster as the group pursues its second title in as many years.
The Dodgers are out to a 5-0 start at the major league level after sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series, and then taking out the Detroit Tigers over the weekend at Dodger Stadium.
They'll start a new series with the Atlanta Braves on Monday evening. The Braves are seen as one of the biggest competitors to the Dodgers in the National League. The Comets will play the Sugarland Skeeters (Astros) on Sunday.
