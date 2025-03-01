Minor League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers Top Prospect Plays Hero in Walk-Off Win vs. Angels

Dalton Rushing gave the Dodgers the win against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in Cactus League play.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Dalton Rushing against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale on Feb. 20.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Dalton Rushing against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale on Feb. 20. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Cactus League play in Glendale, Ariz. The 6-5 win had a bit of everything, as Shohei Ohtani homered in his first at-bat of the spring and top prospect Dalton Rushing ended the contest with a walk-off double.

The 24-year-old Rushing is a former second-round pick of the Dodgers out of Louisville. He's currently ranked at the No. 30 prospect in the sport, via MLB Pipeline.

Rushing hit .271 last season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, popping 26 combined home runs. It's unclear if Rushing has a chance to make the roster out of camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him begin the year in Triple-A since he only played 37 games there in 2024. There also isn't room for him behind the plate in LA, given the presence of Will Smith. Rushing does have some outfield experience.

The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:

Rushing is a well-rounded hitter with a short, quick left-handed stroke and a patient approach. He makes consistent hard contact and naturally launches balls in the air to his pull side without swinging for the fences. He can drive the ball out of the park to the opposite field as well and pairs his solid power with on-base ability to match, showing a knack for drawing walks and getting hit by pitches.

The Dodgers will continue the Cactus League schedule on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. PT.

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

