Los Angeles Dodgers Top Prospect Hits Mammoth Home Run in Futures Game
Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Josue de Paula hit a massive three-run home run on Saturday afternoon as part of the Major League Baseball Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta. The home run came off Chicago White Sox prospect Noah Schultz.
De Paula, 20, is currently playing in High-A ball, but is estimated to make his major league debut in 2026. The No. 27 prospect in the game, per MLB Pipeline, he's hitting .265 with a robust .409 on-base percentage. He has 10 home runs and 30 RBIs, and he also has 26 stolen bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Few teenagers can match De Paula's combination of swing decisions and exit velocities. He smoked balls harder than ever in 2024 as he began to fill out his 6-foot-3 frame during offseason workouts with Elly De La Cruz and Juan Soto. He recognizes pitches well and has a sweet left-handed stroke, enabling him to control the strike zone and make hard contact to all fields. He made progress with his ability to pull and lift pitches last season and could grow into at least 30-homer power as he continues to improve and get stronger.
At the major league-level, the Dodgers entered play on Saturday in first place in the National League West. They are taking on the San Francisco Giants before finishing out the first half of the season on Sunday afternoon. The All-Star break will begin Monday with the Home Run Derby, and the game will be played Tuesday night.
Related MLB Stories
NO HOME FOR LIVVY? Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, recently tried to buy Babe Ruth's old apartment. So why didn't she get it? CLICK HERE:
THE MIZ MAN: Jacob Misiorowski continues to wow the baseball world, even busting out a 97 MPH slider in his last start. CLICK HERE:
TYING THE IRONMAN: Giancarlo Stanton moved into a tie for 50th on the all-time home run list on Tuesday with his second home run of the season. CLICK HERE: