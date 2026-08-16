Mariners Pitching Prospect Ryan Sloan Shines in Latest Double-A Gem

The Seattle Mariners' No. 2 prospect, right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan, turned in a strong performance in his most recent outing for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.

Sloan, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 overall prospect for 2026, came one out away from earning a quality start on Saturday in Arkansas' 6-2 victory over the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 20-year-old tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine. This was the first time the young hurler has struck out more than six batters since the end of June.

With his latest outing, Sloan reached 100 strikeouts for the year, marking his first season with triple-digit punchouts in his professional career. The 2024 second-round draft pick is also just two outs away from surpassing his 2025 innings total. At this point, it's easy to see why the 6-foot-5 righty is one of the most highly touted arms in the minors.

Ryan Sloan and Kade Anderson appear to be knocking on the door of the big leagues

Feb 19, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Kade Anderson (13) during spring training photo day in Peoria, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, Sloan has a 3.75 ERA in 18 Double-A starts, with 100 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings. In 2025, the talented right-hander posted a 3.73 ERA in 21 starts across two minor league levels, striking out 90 batters in 82 innings. Arguably most impressively, though, the young hurler has walked only 14 hitters this year after issuing just 15 free passes last season.

Sloan is a part of the Mariners' dangerous Double-A pitching duo alongside left-hander Kade Anderson. The 22-year-old southpaw has a 1.06 ERA in 18 starts during his first season in the minors, racking up 135 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings. Both pitchers are expected to be a big part of Seattle's future.

Earlier this year, reports suggested the Mariners might call up Sloan or Anderson in the second half of the season. Seattle currently has a 58-66 record but is only three games back of the American League's third Wild Card spot. As things stand, Anderson seems more likely to be promoted to the majors this year. But Sloan could also have a role to play down the stretch if the Mariners make a late-season push for a postseason berth.