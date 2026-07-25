Mariners' Top Prospect Kade Anderson Dazzles in First Double-A Start in 3 Weeks

Before Friday, Seattle Mariners left-handed pitching prospect Kade Anderson last pitched in the minors on July 3. But in his first start of the second half of the 2026 season, the young southpaw was downright dominant.

Anderson, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect for 2026, tossed five perfect innings in his latest outing for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers on Friday. The 22-year-old didn't allow a hit or walk and struck out seven in the Travelers' 8-0 win over the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also needed just 56 pitches to complete his five shutout innings.

From an outside perspective, it seems like the Mariners are keeping a close eye on Anderson's workload in his first minor league season. There was the 2026 Futures Game and the All-Star break between his past two Double-A starts, but three weeks is still a noticeable gap in the lefty's game logs. That, plus the fact he was pulled after only 56 pitches in the middle of a perfect game, signals that Seattle might be taking a cautious approach with the young hurler for the rest of this season. On the other hand, it could also indicate that the Mariners are trying to save some innings for the prospect's potential MLB debut later this year.

Kade Anderson should be promoted soon

Feb 19, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Kade Anderson (13) during spring training photo day in Peoria, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his latest gem, Anderson now has a 1.27 ERA in 15 Double-A starts this year, with 115 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings. Even though this is only the 22-year-old's first season in the minors, the numbers speak for themselves. Yet it remains unclear exactly what the Mariners' plan is for the southpaw down the stretch.

The Seattle Times' Adam Jude reported in June that Anderson and right-handed pitching prospect Ryan Sloan could "figure into the M's mix in some capacity by late summer." At this point, it seems like what the Mariners do at the trade deadline could have a massive impact on whether either of the young arms joins the big league pitching staff this season.

Either way, Anderson is clearly ready for a new challenge. The 2025 third-overall draft pick could be a major difference-maker on a Mariners team that was one win away from reaching the World Series last year.