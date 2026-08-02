What Tarik Skubal Trade Means for Dodgers' and Tigers' Farm Systems

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers have reportedly agreed to a league-altering trade.

The Dodgers have acquired left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Tigers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. In return, Detroit reportedly received three prospects from Los Angeles.

Many baseball fans will undoubtedly focus on the impact Skubal can have on the Dodgers and the majors as a whole this year. But here's where each franchise's farm system stands after this blockbuster trade.

Dodgers make a win-now move that doesn't completely dismantle their farm system

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-handed pitcher River Ryan, and righty hurler Brady Smith are the three prospects the Dodgers sent to Detroit for Skubal, according to Passan. Hope was the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, while Ryan was No. 7 and Smith was No. 17. Hope and Ryan are also both on MLB Pipeline's latest top-100 prospect list, ranked No. 25 and No. 68, respectively.

Most notably, the Dodgers were able to acquire Skubal without giving up either of the team's two top prospects, outfielders Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota. De Paula is MLB Pipeline's No. 4 prospect in all of baseball right now, and Sirota is ranked No. 11. Los Angeles also didn't have to part ways with the organization's highest-ranked pitching prospect, right-hander Christian Zazueta.

From the Dodgers' perspective, they landed one of the best pitchers in the majors while not completely mortgaging the organization's future.

Tarik Skubal trade could be the first of many that reshape the Tigers' farm system at the deadline

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been several notable instances across sports where organizations decided not to trade valuable stars on expiring contracts, only to lose them in free agency and get nothing in return. By trading Skubal to the Dodgers, the Tigers ensured that won't be the case this time around.

Following this trade, Hope should slot in as the Tigers' No. 2 prospect, only behind recently promoted outfielder Max Clark. Even though Ryan turns 28 later this month, he'll likely be Detroit's new top pitching prospect and ranked No. 5 overall in the team's farm system.

Now that Skubal has been dealt, though, it'll be interesting to see what other moves the Tigers make at the deadline. If Detroit enters a short-term rebuild this season, players like right-handed starter Casey Mize, reliever Kenley Jansen, and infielder Gleyber Torres could land the franchise even more prospects as the Tigers seemingly turn their attention toward 2027 and beyond.