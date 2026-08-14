Mariners Set to Change Course With Struggling Prospect Colt Emerson

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly preparing to pivot from their previous plans for the organization's top prospect entering the 2026 MLB season.

Infielder Colt Emerson is expected to be demoted to Triple-A on Friday, according to The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish. The Mariners have not yet confirmed this roster move, but according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, the team is set to replace the 21-year-old with infield prospect Brock Rodden.

Emerson, Seattle's No. 1 prospect for 2025 on MLB Pipeline, signed an eight-year, $95 million contract extension with the Mariners this spring before making his MLB debut in May. After finding some initial success in the big leagues, the lefty-swinging infielder hit .145 in July and had a .182 batting average in 11 games this month. That's likely at least part of the reason why the 2023 first-round draft pick is reportedly headed back to the minors.

Could Colt Emerson be back in the majors later this year?

Aug 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson (4) hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Emerson is officially demoted to Triple-A on Friday, he'll end his first stint in the majors with a .190 batting average, a .246 on-base percentage, and a .581 OPS with eight home runs, 23 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 69 games. The young infielder also had 83 strikeouts with the Mariners, averaging more than one punchout per game in the big leagues. Last year, he struck out 105 times in 130 games across three minor league levels.

By reportedly sending Emerson down to the minors now, he could have about a month to try to regain some confidence at the plate before potentially being an option to rejoin Seattle in September. The Mariners are currently 57-65, 3.5 games back of the third American League Wild Card spot. If they're going to make a late-season push for a playoff berth, the lefty-swinging prospect could still have an important role to play down the stretch.

At the same time, Emerson is still young and just turned 21 last month. He's also only played 44 Triple-A games to date, so he technically has more experience in the majors than he does with the Tacoma Rainiers. But if his bat heats up following his return to the minors, it wouldn't be surprising to see the top prospect back with the Mariners before the 2026 season ends.