Mets Confirm Where Top Outfield Prospect Carson Benge Will Start 2026 Season

The New York Mets have officially decided whether top outfield prospect Carson Benge will open the 2026 season in the majors or minors.

Benge, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 overall prospect for 2026, has made the Mets' Opening Day roster and will be the team's starting right fielder to begin the year, New York announced on Monday. This was the widely expected outcome for the 23-year-old, but the Mets have now made it official ahead of their first regular-season game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman said late last week that he believed Benge would make the big league team. That became even more likely after veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman suffered a meniscus tear that will require surgery. And while waiting for New York to make a decision, the 2024 first-round draft pick showed incredible poise both on and off the field. But now, Mets fans will be curious to see how the young outfielder performs in his first taste of major league action.

Carson Benge should have time to get acclimated to the big leagues

Feb 18, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge steps up to take batting practice during spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Not only did the Tauchman injury further open the door to the major league roster for Benge, but it may also lead to more playing time for the rookie early this year. The Mets could go for a bit of a platoon approach and play Tyrone Taylor over Benge against left-handed pitchers, but still, the 23-year-old should have plenty of opportunities to see regular at-bats.

In his first full season in the minors last year, Benge posted a .281 batting average with 15 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases over 116 games across three levels. And while he didn't launch any homers this spring, the 2024 first-round pick still had 15 hits in 41 spring training at-bats. That sort of offensive production likely made it hard for New York to leave their top outfield prospect off the big league roster.

Due to the star power in the Mets' lineup, Benge will most likely hit toward the bottom of the order to start the year. That could help take some pressure off his shoulders in his first few major league games. But, most notably, his first big league at-bat will come against reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes.