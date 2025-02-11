Miami Marlins Sign Former Brewers, Angels Pitcher Janson Junk to Minor League Deal
The Miami Marlins have signed right-handed pitcher Janson Junk to a minor league contract, the team announced Monday.
Junk and veteran catcher Rob Brantly will join the Marlins for their spring training camp as non-roster invitees. The pair will report to Jupiter, Florida, along with the rest of the team's pitchers and catchers on Wednesday.
The righty, who turned 29 years old last month, made six MLB appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics in 2024. He also spent time with the Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate.
Junk got his start with the New York Yankees, getting scooped up in the 22nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He was ranked as the No. 27 prospect in the Yankees' farm system when they traded him to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for veteran starting pitcher Andrew Heaney in 2021.
The Angels called Junk up down the stretch that year, and he put up a 3.86 ERA across four starts. The 2022 campaign didn't go Junk's way, though, and he was one of three players dealt to the Brewers for Hunter Renfroe that November.
Junk made a handful of appearances with Milwaukee in 2023 and 2024, plus one outing with the A's after bouncing around on the waiver wire. He spent most of the past few seasons in Triple-A as part of the Brewers, A's and Astros organizations.
Across 15 career MLB outings, Junk has gone 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.775 WHIP, 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.3 WAR. In 68 career Triple-A appearances – 50 of which have been starts – the right-hander is 11-22 with a 4.23 ERA, 1.324 WHIP and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
