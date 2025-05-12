Milwaukee Brewers' 18-Year-Old Future Star Sees Huge Jump in Latest Prospect Rankings
MLB Pipeline released its latest Top 100 prospect rankings on Sunday night following the graduation of Kristian Campbell (Red Sox), Cam Smith (Astros) and Drake Baldwin (Braves) off the list. Within the newest list is a brand new ranking for Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jesus Made.
The infielder, who just turned 18 years old, moved up to the No. 23 overall spot. He had previously been No. 49, giving him the second-biggest rise among all prospects. Only George Lombard Jr. of the Yankees had a bigger rise, going up 49 total spots.
Per MLB Pipeline:
Made continues to have jet fuel in his profile. He skipped over the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League and opened his age-18 season with Single-A Carolina, where his combination of advanced approach and solid power has him putting up numbers of a player with much more experience. An early ankle injury has limited his sample somewhat, but if he can hold his current performance over a few more months, he'll be in clear consideration for a Top 10 spot.
Not projected to make his major league debut until 2028, Made is off to a great start with the Low-A Carolina Mudcats. He's hitting .311 with a .418 on-base percentage and carrying an .874 OPS. He has three homers, 20 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
This is his first season in the United States after he spent last year in the Dominican Summer League, where he hit .331. A switch-hitter, Made will hope to become another success story of the Milwaukee player development staff that has become notorious for succeeding on that front.
