Milwaukee Brewers Highly-Regarded Prospect Makes History in MLB Win
Milwaukee Brewers' rookie Logan Henderson made some amazing baseball history on Tuesday night as he delivered another gem against the Baltimore Orioles.
Henderson went five scoreless innings in his third career start, giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out seven. He's now 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Logan Henderson of the @Brewers is the only MLB pitcher in the modern era to strike out 7+ batters and earn the win in each of his first 3 career appearances.
Henderson, 23, is the No. 12-ranked prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the JuCo ranks. He's been a big boost for a Brewers team that is currently missing Brandon Woodruff, Nestor Cortes, DL Hall, Robert Gasser, Aaron Ashby and Aaron Civale because of injury.
He was 5-1 at Triple-A Nashville prior to his call-up.
After the win, Milwaukee is 24-25 and in fourth place in the National League Central. They won the division last season by 10 games before losing in the wild card round of the playoffs. With the loss, the Orioles are a disappointing 15-32, which is shocking considering they won 101 and 91 games the last two years.
The two teams will finish out their series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Tomoyuki Sugano will pitch for Baltimore while Chad Patrick takes the ball for Milwaukee.
Patrick is 2-4 with a 3.35 ERA.
