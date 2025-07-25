Milwaukee Brewers Look to Future With Announcement of Big Contract Signing
The Milwaukee Brewers took a leap toward their future on Friday, announcing that all of their draft picks tabbed through the first 10 rounds now are under contract.
That includes first-round pick Andrew Fischer, selected No. 20 overall from Tennessee, who met the media at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that the corner infielder signed a $3.5 million contract with the Brewers for under slot value and heaped some praise on him, too.
“1st-rder Andrew Fischer signs w/@Brewers for $3.5 million (slot value = $4,268,100),” Callis posted to X. “1B/3B, best hitting metrics among college players in @MLBDraft, plus power (third in NCAA D-I w/25 HR) & good approach (fourth w/63 BB).”
It was the first time at the stadium for the 21-year-old Fischer, raised in New Jersey as a fervent fan of the New York Yankees.
Fischer bounced around in college, playing as a freshman at Duke in 2023, then followed with single seasons at Ole Miss and Tennessee. As a junior with the Volunteers, he was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection at first base after reaching base in all 65 games. He had a slash line of .341/.497/.760 to go with the 25 homers and 65 RBIs.
He told reporters Friday that he’s ready to plant roots in the Milwaukee organization, meeting as many people as he could and taking in his first visit to American Family Field.
“Just a pretty surreal feeling,” he said from his seat in the dugout. "I’m grateful I had the opportunity to have my family here as well.”
And to see for himself the place he envisions occupying first or third base in the future.
“If you look up, it's like the never-ending stadium. It just keeps going. So excited to see it filled with a bunch of people and I'm ready for the game tonight.”
There’s a lot of excitement around the Brewers these days. They are 12-1 in their past 13 games, have moved into first place in the National League Central and own the best record in baseball heading into their three-game weekend series with the Miami Marlins.
Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Friday that Fischer is headed to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., before being assigned to an affiliate. That spot is undecided but could be High-A Wisconsin.
The Brewers’ other first-round pick, No. 32 Brady Ebel, previously signed for $2.75 million, about $200,000 under slot value. Ebel is an infielder drafted out of Corona High School in Southern California.