Milwaukee Brewers Primed to Call Up Prized Trade Acquisition For MLB Debut on Friday
According to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to promote well-regarded prospect Caleb Durbin for this weekend's series against Athletics.
The Brewers announced Thursday morning that they’d optioned third baseman Oliver Dunn to Triple-A Nashville, and while they didn’t immediately announce a corresponding move, a source indicated to MLB.com that it would be Durbin, the 25-year-old infielder who was acquired from theYankees in the Devin Williams trade and ranks21st on MLB Pipeline’s list of the top Milwaukee prospects.
Durbin, 25, was selected in the 14th round of the 2021 draft out of Division III Washington University.
He's a .269 career hitter in the minor leagues who hit .278 thus far for Triple-A Nashville. He's got two homers, three RBIs and three stolen bases in 13 games. He hit .275 a season ago across three levels within the Yankees' system.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Durbin’s plus speed, combined with his baserunning acumen and aggression, is a major asset and fits well with the modern game. The Yankees got him time at second, third and shortstop and even some looks in center and left to give him room to roam. His arm is a touch light, making the keystone his best spot, but he profiles best as a utilityman that can help virtually everywhere.
The Brewers are 10-9 on the season while the Athletics are 8-10. Milwaukee won the National League Central a season ago and will send Freddy Peralta to the mound against JT Ginn.
Peralta is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA.
