Milwaukee Brewers Prospect Reaches Incredible Feat in Minor Leagues
At the major-league level, the Milwaukee Brewers enter play on Friday with the best record in baseball at 70-44, but they also have great things going on at the minor league levels.
Take top prospect Jesus Made, for example. The 18-year-old hit his first home run at High-A Wisconsin on Thursday night, becoming the youngest player to homer in High-A this season.
The No. 7 prospect in the sport, Made seems destined to eventually end up as the No. 1 player in the MLB Pipeline rankings. An infielder, he's hit .265 this season with a .369 on-base percentage. One of the youngest players in the minors, he's projected to debut in 2028.
The Brewers are known for their excellent player development, and it's fully evident at the big-league roster in the form of Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Brandon Woodruff and others. Even players that were traded away like Devin Williams and Josh Hader came through the system.
The following comes from a portion of Made's MLB.com prospect profile:
Made’s underlying data made him really pop across the industry. He ran just a 15 percent chase rate and made contact on 89 percent of his swings, cementing his special plate discipline status. It’s one thing to make good swing decisions and another to pack some punch behind the hacks. Made did that too with a 47 percent hard-hit rate and 103.9 mph 90th-percentile exit velocity; the latter of which would put him in Jazz Chisholm Jr. and José Ramírez territory right now.
The Brewers will take on the New York Mets on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.
