Milwaukee Brewers Set to Promote Fireballing Prospect to Big-League Roster
According to a report from ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Milwaukee Brewers are set to promote top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski to the major league roster.
The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, sources tell ESPN. Misiorowski, ranked 30th among all prospects by @kileymcd has a fastball that’s been up to 103 mph this year. He’s expected to start Thursday.
The 23-year-old is is the No. 68 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He should be an immediate impact in the arm in the Milwaukee rotation, as he has struck out 80 batters in 63.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .175 against him this season. He's spent the entirety of the year at Triple-A, playing for the Nashville Sounds.
The Brewers have dealt with several injuries in their rotation this season with Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Civale, DL Hall, Nestor Cortes, Jose Quintana and Tobias Myers all missing various degrees of time.
Milwaukee enters play on Tuesday at 35-32 and in third place in the National League Central. They lost on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves and the two teams will play again on Tuesday.
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Grant Holmes (ATL) pitches against Quinn Priester (MIL).
Holmes has pitched admirably for Atlanta this season, going 3-4 with a 3.99 ERA in the wake of injury to Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Strider. Priester has gone 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA since being acquired from the Boston Red Sox.
Related MLB Stories
FRANCHISE ICON: Salvador Perez, one of the best players of the last decade, has put himself at the top of a very impressive list in Royals history. CLICK HERE:
CLAYTON KERSHAW AGAIN!: Kershaw was dominant on Sunday for the Dodgers, passing his old teammate on the all-time strikeout list. CLICK HERE:
ATTENDANCE BOON!: The Detroit Tigers are rolling and the fans are showing out in massive numbers. CLICK HERE: