Milwaukee Brewers Should Call-Up Top Pitching Prospect, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers enter play on Tuesday at 23-25 and in fourth place in the National League Central. It's a disappointing development for a Brewers team that won the division by 10 games just a year ago.
Part of the reason for the issues this season have been the injuries to the pitching staff. Nestor Cortes, DL Hall, Aaron Civale, Jose Quintana, Aaron Ashby, Robert Gasser, Brandon Woodruff and Tobias Myers have all seen significant time on the injured list, with Woodruff, Cortes, Gasser, Quintana, Civale, Hall and Ashby all still on the injured list.
And according to Jim Callis of MLB.com, it's time for Milwaukee to give a look to top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski:
Speaking of stuff, Misiorowski might have the best in the Minors. His fastball touched 103 mph and his slider sat in the mid-90s during his last start, and he also can miss bats with his mid-80s curveball and upper-80s changeup. He ranks second in the IL in ERA (1.46), innings (49 1/3), strikeouts (59), opponent average (.151) and WHIP (0.89), and he's throwing more strikes than ever.
Misiorowski is listed as the No. 72 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He was a second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
At the big-league level, the Brewers will play the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at 7:40 p.m. ET. Left-hander Keegan Akin will start for Baltimore while youngster Logan Henderson gets the ball for Milwaukee.
Henderson has gone 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA through two starts. Akin is 0-0 with a 3.27.
