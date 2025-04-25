Milwaukee Brewers' Slick Shortstop Prospect Receives Minor League Gold Glove Award
Congratulations are in order for Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Cooper Pratt, who received his minor league Gold Glove Award on Thursday.
He's currently playing at Double-A Biloxi. In addition to receiving his award, he also hit a go-ahead home run in a win against the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays).
Pratt, 20, was a sixth-round pick of the Brewers in the 2023 draft out of the Mississippi high school ranks. He's hitting .267 this season with three homers, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases.
He was a Futures Game participant and a Carolina League All-Star in 2024. He's projected to make his major league debut in 2027. He is the No. 53 prospect in baseball.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Pratt didn’t whiff much at Single-A, backing up the bat-to-ball skills that made him such a notable Draft prospect in the first place. He’s more of a line-drive hitter at this early stage of his development, and he’s already shown a solid ability to yank liners to his pull side for doubles. Brewers officials noted with interest that he showed more power at the higher level with Wisconsin -- a possible combination of confidence, swinging with intent and physical maturation -- and given his size at 6-foot-4, there is the potential for average or above power at Pratt’s peak.
At the major league-level, the Brewers will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. First pitch is set for 8:15 p.m. ET as Chad Patrick (MIL) pitches against lefty Matthew Liberatore.
Patrick is 1-1 with a 2.11 ERA.
Related MiLB Stories
HIGH PRAISE: Caleb Durbin, acquired from the Yankees this offseason, is drawing rave reviews in the Brewers organization since being called up. CLICK HERE:
REHABBING HOMER: DJ LeMahieu, the former batting champion, hit a home run in his first rehab game with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. CLICK HERE:
NO POSITIONAL CHANGE: The Red Sox are certainly eager to get top prospect Roman Anthony to the big leaues, but they won't move him to first base to make it happen sooner. CLICK HERE: