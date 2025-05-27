Minor League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Top Prospect Continues to Dial Up High-Octane Velocity

Jacob Misiorowski, the No. 72 prospect in baseball, continues to just pump 100+ mph heaters at Triple-A Nashville.

Brady Farkas

Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski warms up before a game with the Nashville Sounds on August 22, 2024.
Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski warms up before a game with the Nashville Sounds on August 22, 2024. / Curt Hogg / USA TODAY NETWORK
Pitching for Triple-A Nashville on Monday afternoon, Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect Jacob Misiorowski continued to dial up his high-velocity heater. The right-hander went four solid innings, surrendering just one earned run on five hits. He walked two and struck out eight, while hitting 100+ mph four times.

He also induced 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately, he took the loss as the Sounds lost 2-1. It was first loss of the year and he now sits at 3-1 with a 1.60 ERA.

The No. 72 prospect in baseball, he figures to be closing in on a potential call-up. He's struck out 71 batters in 56.1 innings.

Misiorowski was a second-round draft pick of the Brewers in 2022 out of the junior college ranks.

The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:

The Brewers are still planning on rolling out the 6-foot-7 hurler as a starter because pitch-for-pitch, he’s easily one of the best prospects in baseball. His four-seam fastball can touch triple digits and even sits around 97-99 mph with some rise and run. As if that heat wasn’t enough, Misiorowski generates elite extension to put the ball right on batters, and his three-quarters release is low enough to give a flat approach angle, rounding out its case as an 80-grade pitch. His mid-80s curveball has distinct two-plane break to generate whiffs, and he also shows a low-90s slider that can act as sharp as a cutter. Misiorowski didn’t go much to his changeup in 2024.

Because they played on Monday, the Sounds will be off on Tuesday. At the big-league level, the Brewers will host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at American Family Field. They beat Boston 3-2 on Memorial Day Monday.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

