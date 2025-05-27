Milwaukee Brewers' Top Prospect Continues to Dial Up High-Octane Velocity
Pitching for Triple-A Nashville on Monday afternoon, Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect Jacob Misiorowski continued to dial up his high-velocity heater. The right-hander went four solid innings, surrendering just one earned run on five hits. He walked two and struck out eight, while hitting 100+ mph four times.
He also induced 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately, he took the loss as the Sounds lost 2-1. It was first loss of the year and he now sits at 3-1 with a 1.60 ERA.
The No. 72 prospect in baseball, he figures to be closing in on a potential call-up. He's struck out 71 batters in 56.1 innings.
Misiorowski was a second-round draft pick of the Brewers in 2022 out of the junior college ranks.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The Brewers are still planning on rolling out the 6-foot-7 hurler as a starter because pitch-for-pitch, he’s easily one of the best prospects in baseball. His four-seam fastball can touch triple digits and even sits around 97-99 mph with some rise and run. As if that heat wasn’t enough, Misiorowski generates elite extension to put the ball right on batters, and his three-quarters release is low enough to give a flat approach angle, rounding out its case as an 80-grade pitch. His mid-80s curveball has distinct two-plane break to generate whiffs, and he also shows a low-90s slider that can act as sharp as a cutter. Misiorowski didn’t go much to his changeup in 2024.
Because they played on Monday, the Sounds will be off on Tuesday. At the big-league level, the Brewers will host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at American Family Field. They beat Boston 3-2 on Memorial Day Monday.
