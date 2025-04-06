Minor League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers Top-Rated Prospect Nearly Hits 101 MPH in Dominant Triple-A Outing

Jacob Misiorowski, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, shined on Saturday for Triple-A Nashville.

Brady Farkas

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (93) covers first base during spring training workouts Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (93) covers first base during spring training workouts Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jacob Misiorowski, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, shined on Saturday for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, tossing 3.2 no-hit innings. He struck out four, nearly hitting 101 MPH on the radar gun.

Misiorowski was a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2022 and is projected to make his major league debut this season. Listed at 6'7", he has one of the most electric fastballs in the entire minor leagues. He's currently ranked as the No. 97 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's the fourth-ranked player in the Milwaukee system.

Reaching as high as Triple-A in 2024, Misiorowski went 3-5 in 33 appearances (21 starts). He was 0-1 with a 2.55 at Triple-A while he went 3-4 with a 3.50 at Double-A. The Brewers aren't sure yet how they will utilize him at the big-league level, so he's started and relieved one game each thus far. He's 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 8.2 innings.

The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:

As if that heat wasn’t enough, Misiorowski generates elite extension to put the ball right on batters, and his three-quarters release is low enough to give a flat approach angle, rounding out its case as an 80-grade pitch. His mid-80s curveball has distinct two-plane break to generate whiffs, and he also shows a low-90s slider that can act as sharp as a cutter. Misiorowski didn’t go much to his changeup in 2024.

The Sounds will continue their series with the Gwinnett Stripers (Braves) on Sunday afternoon.

Related MiLB Stories

ARROYO BACK IN ACTION: Edwin Arroyo, who missed all of 2024 with a torn labrum, showed out in his first game action since 2023 for the Reds' Double-A affiliate. CLICK HERE:

SIMPSON, ANYONE? Chandler Simpson, arguably the fastest man in baseball, showed off his trademark speed by beating out a routine grounder to first this weekend. CLICK HERE:

FEELIN IT, FELNIN: Felnin Celesten, another of the Seattle Mariners' top prospects, began his minor league season on a great note with Low-A Modesto. CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

Home/NEWS