Milwaukee Brewers Top-Rated Prospect Nearly Hits 101 MPH in Dominant Triple-A Outing
Jacob Misiorowski, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, shined on Saturday for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, tossing 3.2 no-hit innings. He struck out four, nearly hitting 101 MPH on the radar gun.
Misiorowski was a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2022 and is projected to make his major league debut this season. Listed at 6'7", he has one of the most electric fastballs in the entire minor leagues. He's currently ranked as the No. 97 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's the fourth-ranked player in the Milwaukee system.
Reaching as high as Triple-A in 2024, Misiorowski went 3-5 in 33 appearances (21 starts). He was 0-1 with a 2.55 at Triple-A while he went 3-4 with a 3.50 at Double-A. The Brewers aren't sure yet how they will utilize him at the big-league level, so he's started and relieved one game each thus far. He's 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 8.2 innings.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
As if that heat wasn’t enough, Misiorowski generates elite extension to put the ball right on batters, and his three-quarters release is low enough to give a flat approach angle, rounding out its case as an 80-grade pitch. His mid-80s curveball has distinct two-plane break to generate whiffs, and he also shows a low-90s slider that can act as sharp as a cutter. Misiorowski didn’t go much to his changeup in 2024.
The Sounds will continue their series with the Gwinnett Stripers (Braves) on Sunday afternoon.
