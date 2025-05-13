Milwaukee Brewers' Young Infielder Prepared to Shoot Up MLB Pipeline Rankings
MLB Pipeline released a slight tweak of its Top 100 prospect rankings on Sunday night as a result of three players graduating out of the Top 100.
The outlet is scheduled to release a full update at the midseason mark after the MLB Draft, and when they do, there's a good chance that Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt could see a noticeable rise.
Currently ranked as the No. 50 prospect in the sport, Pratt was identified as a possible riser on Tuesday:
The Southern League is notoriously a tough place to hit, so take Pratt’s .252/.333/.382 line through 32 games for Double-A Biloxi with the appropriate salt. What’s most notable is that he’s cut his strikeout rate from 20.0 percent in his breakout 2024 to 13.4 percent entering Tuesday. That helps solidify the belief that he’s a future above-average hitter, and his slash line should improve as his .272 BABIP normalizes over a larger sample. A Gold Glove winner last year, Pratt just needs the power to show more in game to have one of the most well-rounded shortstop profiles in the Minors.
Pratt, 20, was a sixth-round pick of the Brewers in 2023 out of the Mississippi high school ranks. He is projected to make his major league debut in 2027 and he's just one of multiple prized middle infield prospects in the Milwaukee system.
Jesus Made, 18, is currently playing at Low-A Carolina and recent reports indicate he could end up as the No. 1 prospect in baseball in the next few years.
The Brewers have been solid on the player development for years, with Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang and Sal Frelick standing out as recent examples currently playing for the big-league team.
Related MiLB Stories
DUELING CYCLES?: An Athletics minor leaguer and an Astros top prospect each hit for the cycle on Saturday afternoon. When is the last time that two MiLB players hit for the cycle in the same day? CLICK HERE:
LOOKING AROUND: The Mets are reportedly interested in trading for Luis Robert Jr., and the White Sox reportedly have their eyes on a Mets pitching prospect. CLICK HERE:
IS IT TIME? At least one scout thinks the Red Sox should call up Marcelo Mayer. CLICK HERE: