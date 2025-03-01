Minnesota Twins Top Prospect Projected to Be Best Prospect in Baseball in 2026
MLB Insider Jonathan Mayo got in his crystal ball on Friday, predicting that Minnesota Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins would be the No. 1 prospect in baseball at this time next year.
Jenkins, 20, is predicted to make his major league debut in 2026 and stands at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds right now. A left-handed batter, he was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 draft.
Jenkins hit .282 across four minor league levels in 2024, blasting nine home runs and driving in 80. He also stole 23 bases and posted a .400 on-base percentage.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Jenkins has every chance to be a plus hitter with plus power in time. He turns around velocity with a smooth left-handed swing, recognizes spin well and can hit the ball a long way to all fields. He doesn't swing and miss much and draws walks, making consistent hard contact. Once he literally got his legs under him following his injuries, the Twins saw what he could do with a .303/.404/.494 line in July and August. There's plenty more power for him to get to in games as he gets more reps.
At the major league level, the Twins are coming off a season in which they missed the playoffs by finishing fourth in the American League Central. They had previously gotten to the ALDS in 2023, so the season was viewed as a disappointment.
If Jenkins pans out as Mayo predicts, perhaps there will be fewer disappointments in the future.
