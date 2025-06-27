Minor League Insider Has High Remarks For Milwaukee Brewers Young Prospect
Infield prospect Jesus Made gets most of the attention within the Milwaukee Brewers minor league system, but fellow youngster Luis Pena also has a very high ceiling, according to Minor League Baseball insider Jim Callis.
Peña has an All-Star ceiling, as he could develop into a plus hitter with plus-plus speed who's capable of playing an average shortstop. He doesn't have as much upside as De Vries, the Padres standout who could succeed Anthony as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, or Made, because they have much more power potential. Both De Vries and Made could have 30-homer pop, while Peña is more likely to provide 15-20 per season.
Pena, 18, is currently ranked as the No. 96 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's playing with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats, same as Made. He's hitting .316 with a robust .457 on-base percentage, and he's posted six homers and 39 RBIs thus far. Lightning fast, he's also stolen 32 bases in 50 games.
He's projected to make his major league debut in 2028, and if and when he does, he'll look to become another success story of the Brewers' player development group. The team has had tremendous success on that front, bringing about the likes of Sal Frelick, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang.
The Brewers will be back in action on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Kyle Freeland (COL) pitches against Jose Quintana (MIL).
Quintana is 5-2 with a 2.98 ERA.
