MLB.com Names Favorite Seattle Mariners Pick From 2025 MLB Draft
The Seattle Mariners had one of the best drafts among the entire MLB, and it started with their top overall selection.
The Mariners drafted Louisiana State (LSU) left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson with the No. 3 overall pick, which was a surprising selection considering many publications had Anderson as the No. 1 player available in the draft.
A recent story from MLB.com's Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo went over the writers' favorite draft selections for all 30 teams. For Seattle, Anderson was listed as the favorite pick.
Here's what Callis, Dykstra and Mayo had to say about the Anderson selection:
Leading up to the Draft, all of the “intel” we were getting is that if Anderson somehow got to the Mariners at No. 3, they would be ecstatic, but it seemed unlikely to happen. Except that it did. It shouldn’t take long for Anderson to join that very solid Mariners big league rotation.
Anderson was the No. 1 player on Seattle's board, and the front office clapped after the Los Angeles Angels, who picked ahead at No. 2, drafted UC Santa Barbara right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner. The Mariners celebrated after announcing their Anderson selection.
Anderson posted a 3.18 ERA this season with LSU. He struck out 180 batters in 119 innings across 19 starts and had a 12-1 record. His 180 fanned batters and 119 innings pitched both led NCAA Division I. He helped lead LSU to a national championship and threw a complete game shutout in the NCAA College World Series final against Coastal Carolina. He was the named the NCAA College World Series' Most Outstanding Player.
Mariners vice president of amateur scouting Scott Hunter affirmed the team's belief that Anderson could be a front-line starter in the future. Anderson is considered a top talent and could make his debut as soon as next season.
