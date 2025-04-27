MLB Scouts Make Massive Prediction Regarding Arizona Diamondbacks Top Prospect
Arizona Diamondbacks' top prospect Jordan Lawlar is turning heads this season at Triple-A Reno. Out to a great start, Lawlar is hitting .354 through 25 games. He's got 10 doubles, five homers and 24 RBIs. He's posted an on-base percentage of .354.
The No. 10 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, Lawlar is apparently predicted to bump All-Star Ketel Marte from his second spot next year.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday:
Scouts are raving about D-backs prized infield prospect Jordan Lawler, who is lighting it up at Triple-A Reno, and predict that he could be their everyday second baseman next season while moving injury-prone Ketel Marte to first base.
Lawlar, 22, actually made his major league debut in 2023 as the D'Backs advanced to the World Series, but he hit just .129 in 14 games. He missed most of 2024 with injury, playing just 23 games in the minors.
The above plan certainly seems plausible, as first baseman Josh Naylor is a free agent at the end of the year. If the D'Backs are unable or unwilling to keep him around, they'll have a spot open for Marte to move, if he's willing to.
At the big-league level, the Diamondbacks are playing the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Chase Field. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET as young right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (ARI) pitches against Brandon Pfaadt (ARZ).
Pfaadt is 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA on the season, while Schwellenbach is 1-1 with a very solid 2.56.
NOT ALL THE WAY BACK: Samuel Basallo, the top prospect in the Orioles system, is back in the lineup, but isn't ready to catch yet. How long will that take? CLICK HERE:
HIGH PRAISE: Caleb Durbin, acquired from the Yankees this offseason, is drawing rave reviews in the Brewers organization since being called up. CLICK HERE:
NO POSITIONAL CHANGE: The Red Sox are certainly eager to get top prospect Roman Anthony to the big leaues, but they won't move him to first base to make it happen sooner. CLICK HERE: