Seattle Mariners GM Explains Jurrangelo Cijntje's Recent Injuries, Early Exits
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' 2024 first-round draft pick has gotten beat up in his last two starts, resulting in early exits.
Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, currently assigned to the High-A Everett AquaSox, exited after two innings in a start May 31. He was scheduled to pitch the next week on June 7, but was scratched and started Wednesday instead. The 22-year-old left that start, as well, after suffering an ankle injury while trying to cover first base.
Seattle general manager Justin Hollander spoke with the media before a game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, and clarified what has been plaguing the former Mississippi State pitcher.
Hollander said Cijntje felt a "vibrating sensation" in his right tricep before his early pull May 31. Cijntje informed the organization that he felt the sensation several times in college, but that it wasn't a concern. The Mariners opted to have him skip his scheduled start June 7 and throw a bullpen and a live bullpen to make sure the symptoms weren't consistent or repeating.
Hollander said that Cijntje was "a little sore" after rolling his ankle on Wednesday.
"Not sure about the exact day of his next start," Hollander said. "Don't anticipate any kind of lengthy absence whatsoever for Jurrangelo because of the ankle."
In his first professional season, the ambidextrous hurler has a 4.67 ERA in 13 outings (10 starts) and has struck out 48 batters in 44.1 innings pitched. He's allowed an opposing batting average of .181.
Cijntje (No. 88 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 86 Baseball America top 100), is the first legitimate switch-pitching prospect in years and is already one of Seattle's most promising prospects.
