Nationals' Eli Willits Makes Double-A Debut Against Blue Jays' Top Pitching Prospect

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Washington Nationals infield prospect Eli Willits, has officially been called up to the next level on his journey through the minors. And in his debut with his new team, the 18-year-old faced one of the highly touted hurlers in the Toronto Blue Jays' farm system.

Willits, MLB Pipeline's No. 4 overall prospect for 2026, has been promoted from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg. The young infielder played shortstop and hit second in his debut with the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with two walks and an RBI. Harrisburg defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Toronto's Double-A affiliate, 11-1.

In his first Double-A at-bat, Willits struck out against left-hander Johnny King, the Blue Jays' No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline. The Nationals prospect also grounded into a double play against Toronto's young arm, who was promoted to Double-A last month. But the southpaw threw just 3 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five. This marked the first time King has allowed more than two earned runs in a start for the Fisher Cats. The 6-foot-3 lefty now has a 3.16 ERA in 26 minor league starts this year, racking up 139 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings.

How has Eli Willits played in 2026?

Blue Rocks infielder Eli Willits hits against the Frederick Keys, June 23, 2026, at Frawley Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, Willits has put together a solid campaign at the plate in his first full season in the minors. In 112 games this year, the 18-year-old has a .260 batting average, a .403 on-base percentage, and an .855 OPS with 13 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 60 stolen bases.

Willits kicked off 2026 at Single-A Fredericksburg, hitting .300 in 47 games. The switch-hitting shortstop then earned his first promotion to High-A Wilmington in June. Despite having a .230 batting average in 64 games, he also produced an .813 OPS with seven homers, 33 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases for the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

The High-A regular season is over, so it makes sense for the Nationals to give their top prospect a taste of Double-A action before the year ends. But Willits is still just 18 and won't turn 19 until December. So, it'll be interesting to see how Washington's shortstop of the future performs with Double-A Harrisburg in the final days of the 2026 season.