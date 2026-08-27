Nationals Prospect Jarlin Susana Brings Triple-Digit Fastball Back to Double-A

Washington Nationals right-handed pitching prospect Jarlin Susana made 11 starts for the Double-A Harrisburg Senators in 2025 before dealing with season-ending surgery for a right lat tear. But now, the 22-year-old has officially returned to the Double-A mound.

Susana, Washington's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline for 2026, tossed 2 2/3 scoreless frames on Wednesday, almost exactly one year since his last start for the Senators on Aug. 30, 2025. The hard-throwing righty allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four in Harrisburg's 5-4 win over the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

This latest outing marks Susana's fourth start of 2026. He's yet to throw over three innings in any game this season as he slowly works his way back from last year's injury. And with the 2026 minor league season quickly coming to an end, the Nationals prospect will most likely make just a few more appearances on the mound this year.

Jarlin Susana should be an exciting arm to watch in 2027 and beyond

Mar 15, 2024; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Jarlin Susana (91) pitches in the fifth inning of the Spring Breakout game against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following his first Double-A start of 2026, Susana now has a 4.00 ERA in four outings this year. The 22-year-old has allowed just four earned runs in nine innings this season, while also racking up 17 strikeouts. Last year, the 6-foot-6 righty had a 3.51 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 56 1/3 minor league innings. In 2024, he struck out a whopping 157 batters in 103 2/3 innings.

The San Diego Padres signed Susana out of the Dominican Republic in 2022. The flamethrowing right-hander ended up with the Nationals as part of the Padres' July 2022 blockbuster trade for outfielder Juan Soto. And he's been a top-10 prospect in Washington's farm system ever since.

Despite dealing with injuries, Susana has an electric arm. The young hurler is known for his triple-digit fastball that he can dial up to 103 mph. That type of velocity, at least in terms of prospects, puts the 22-year-old in the same conversation as New York Yankees right-hander Carlos Lagrange.

Although Susana just returned to the mound this month, his 2026 campaign will most likely end soon. But Washington's hard-throwing righty will undoubtedly be a must-watch prospect heading into 2027.