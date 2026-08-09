Orioles' Top Prospect Anthony Eyanson Makes First Start With New Organization

One of the top pitching prospects who was dealt at this year's trade deadline has officially made his debut with his new franchise.

Right-hander Anthony Eyanson took the mound for the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Saturday. In his first start for the organization that just traded for him, the 21-year-old allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while racking up nine strikeouts over five innings in the Baysox's 5-2 win against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Eyanson was a part of the blockbuster deal at the trade deadline that sent three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox. The young righty was the Red Sox's third-round pick in last year's draft and quickly became their top pitching prospect this season. But now, the former LSU standout has kicked off the next stage of his professional career in the Orioles organization.

Anthony Eyanson should be a big part of the Orioles' future

LSU Tigers' Anthony Eyanson (24) pitches the ball as the Auburn Tigers take on the LSU Tigers at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eyanson's first start with the Baysox offered a strong preview of the types of performances Baltimore fans can expect to see from the team's new top prospect. So far in 2026, the 21-year-old has a 1.47 ERA in 17 minor league games with 103 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings. The young hurler made his professional debut this year with the High-A Greenville Drive and posted a 0.44 ERA in five starts. He then had a 1.69 ERA in 11 games with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs before being traded to the Orioles.

One of the other prospects Baltimore acquired in the Rutschman deal, right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, also made his first start as a part of the Orioles organization on Saturday. The 21-year-old tossed 4 1/3 innings for the High-A Frederick Keys, giving up one unearned run on five hits and five walks while striking out three. The University of Oklahoma product was a first-round pick by the Red Sox in last year's draft.

Many Orioles fans will be keeping a close eye on both young arms as they wrap up their first year in the minors. For Eyanson, though, how he finishes this season could play a role in whether he begins 2027 in Double-A or Triple-A.