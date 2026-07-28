Yankees Prospect Carlos Lagrange Takes Major Step Toward Return to Mound

One of the New York Yankees' top pitching prospects, right-hander Carlos Lagrange, is seemingly ahead of schedule in his recovery from a shoulder injury suffered around a month ago.

Lagrange, the Yankees' No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, posted a video on Tuesday showing himself throwing on flat ground. This is a significant development because the 23-year-old landed on the Triple-A injured list in early July with a right shoulder capsular sprain and was not expected to begin throwing again for roughly six weeks. But now, only one month after his last appearance with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the hard-throwing hurler is at least starting the process of working his way back to pitching off a mound again.

While it's unclear exactly what this could mean for Lagrange's overall recovery timeline, the fact that he's already resumed throwing is a positive sign for Yankees fans who want to see the 6-foot-7 righty pitching in the Bronx this fall. And with the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, this latest update on the top prospect could have an impact on what moves New York makes before Aug. 3.

How Carlos Lagrange's recovery could affect the Yankees' trade deadline plans

Mar 16, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees player Carlos Lagrange poses for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: New York Yankees via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next week could be very telling in terms of whether or not New York's front office views Lagrange as a realistic option to join the big league team this season. If the Yankees don't aggressively pursue bullpen help, that may signal that they believe the 23-year-old is still in play as a possible late-season call-up. But if New York adds multiple relievers at the deadline, that'd most likely mean the organization may lean toward taking a cautious approach to the flamethrower's recovery.

Overall, Lagrange has a 4.55 ERA in 18 Triple-A games this season. He started the year in the RailRiders' rotation before pivoting to the bullpen in early June as part of the Yankees' plan to prepare him to be used as a reliever in the big leagues. The hard-throwing righty only allowed three earned runs in his first 13 2/3 innings of relief last month before giving up five runs on June 28, which was his last outing before going on the injured list.

For now, Yankees fans will be patiently waiting for the next update on Lagrange. While New York could still play it safe with the highly touted prospect, the fact that he's throwing earlier than initially expected could be good news for his chances of making his MLB debut in 2026.