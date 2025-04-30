New York Mets Call Up Triple-A Pitcher For First MLB Appearance in Nearly 4 Seasons
Brandon Waddell is readying for his first appearance in the major leagues in almost four years after being called up by the New York Mets from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
It is expected he will pitch Wednesday night in the second game of a home three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The story of Waddell, 30, is one of perseverance. The 6-foot-3 left-hander, a fifth-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in the 2015 MLB Draft, hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 9, 2021, when he played for the Cardinals. The opponent was the Chicago Cubs, and he gave up one run on two hits and a walk in one inning of a 10-5 St. Louis loss.
Less than a week later, he was optioned to Triple-A Memphis, then released the following July amid injury woes after 23 relief appearances.
In all, he pitched in 11 major league games between 2020 for four teams – the Orioles, Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins – and has an 0-1 record with a 5.68 ERA in 12.2 innings.
But he finished the 2022 season in the Korean Baseball Organization, split the 2023 campaign between teams in China and Korea, and returned to the KBO in 2024.
In three seasons abroad, he was converted out of the relief role and started all 55 games he played. He had a 28-15 record with a 3.05 ERA in 315 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 275 batters.
The Mets took a chance on him, signing him last December to a minor league deal. At Syracuse, he’s been used as a starter. In five games, he is 1-1 with a 1.54 ERA. He has given up six runs (four earned) in 23 innings.
