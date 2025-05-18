New York Mets' Electric Pitching Prospect Just Keeps Dominating After Perfect Game
After throwing 6.2 perfect innings last week, New York Mets prospect Jonah Tong continued to roll on Saturday for Double-A Binghamton.
The No. 6 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline, he struck out eight batters over six scoreless innings. The 21-year-old was a seventh-round pick of the Mets in the 2022 draft and is expected to make his major league debut in 2026. This season, he's 2-2 with a 2.12 ERA over seven starts at Double-A. He's struck out 48 batters in 34.0 innings.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Standing at 6-foot-1, Tong can look like the second coming of Tim Lincecum with his deceptive over-the-top delivery and good extension. His fastball only shows average velocity in the 91-94 mph range, but it plays well above that with elite induced vertical break (averaging above 20 inches in front of Statcast cameras in the FSL). He plays off that high pitch with a 74-76 mph curveball that he can drop in (with above 65 inches of vertical drop) for early strikes or tunnel off the heater for a K.
At the big-league level, the Mets enter play on Sunday at 29-17 and in first place in the National League East. They'll finish out the Subway Series with the New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m. ET.
The Mets will send left-hander David Peterson to the mound in the finale. He's been excellent, going 2-2 with a 3.05 ERA. Max Fried will pitch for New York. He's 6-0 with a 1.11 ERA and looks like an early Cy Young favorite.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORY IN EL PASO: Eguy Rosario hit his 49th career home run for Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, the most in franchise history. CLICK HERE:
NO-NO IN FRISCO: The Frisco RoughRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, made history not seen since 2011 on Wednesday with a no-hitter. CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE NO. 1?: Jesus Made is now the No. 6 prospect in the sport, per Baseball America, and they say he could get up to No. 1 in the future. CLICK HERE: