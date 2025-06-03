New York Mets Make Big Roster Decision with Top Prospect
According to a report from Francys Romero, the New York Mets are recalling top prospect Ronny Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse. Mauricio missed all of 2024 while recovering from a torn ACL and was rehabbing in the minors this season once he was healthy enough.
Currently ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline, Mauricio is still just 24 years old. Signed in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic, he actually made his major league debut in 2023, hitting two home runs in 26 games. He also hit .248 with four doubles.
He played just nine games in Triple-A as part of his rehab, but he hit a whopping .545 with three home runs and eight RBIs. He has versatility and could appear at second base, shortstop or in the outfield.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
(Mauricio) brings a large presence in the box at 6-foot-3, and he’s capable of making loud contact, especially from the left side; his 117.3 mph exit velocity on a double in his first MLB at-bat was the highest for any Met in 2023. That strength is why he was able to manage 23 homers in Triple-A while running a 49.1 percent groundball rate. Elevating more would give him easy 30-plus-homer pop. He chases pitches of all types, however, and without game reps, it’s worth wondering where the overaggression will be in his return to play in ’25.
The Mets are 38-22 on the season and they will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers again on Tuesday night at 10:10 p.m. ET.
Related MiLB Stories
RISING UP THE RANKS: Max Clark is now the No. 2 prospect in baseball, according to Keith Law of the Athletic. CLICK HERE:
CORA PUSHING THE ENVELOPE? Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke to local radio in Boston on Thursday about top prospect Roman Anthony, and it seems like he may be pushing the front office into promoting him. CLICK HERE:
ISABELLA! Isabella Robb umpired a game at Double-A Springfield this week, marking the first time a female umpire had worked at Hammons Field, which has been open for 20 years. CLICK HERE: