New York Mets Possible Key Infielder Exits Spring Training with Injury on Saturday
New York Mets prospect Luisangel Acuna left Saturday's spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays after being hit on the arm by a Shane McClanahan pitch.
Anthony DiComo of MLB.com had the information on social media:
That's certainly noteworthy, considering Acuna is trying to make a run at a roster spot, and maybe even a starting spot. While Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos would seem to be the starting infield, a key spot is open after Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending injury recently.
Acuna was listed as the No. 12 prospect in the organization by MLB.com at the end of 2024. The Mets acquired him in 2023 as part of the trade deadline deal that sent pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. The versatile 22-year-old made his debut in 2024, hitting .308 over 14 games. He popped three homers in that limited sample size and also drove in six.
The Mets advanced all the way to the National League Championship Series, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. New York will have bigger expectations in 2025 after landing superstar free agent Juan Soto on a 15-year deal. And Acuna is hoping to be a big part of it. He's the younger brother of Atlanta Braves standout Ronald Acuna Jr.
We'll have more information on Acuna as it becomes available. The Mets will finish out Grapefruit League play over the next four weeks and will open the regular season on March 27 against the Houston Astros, who won the American League West last year.
Related MiLB Stories
BYE, BYE BASALLO: Sam Basallo, who is a top-15 prospect in the sport, hit a massive home run for the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. CLICK HERE:
GETTING A SHOT: Kristian Campbell, a top-10 prospect in the sport, is reportedly getting every chance to earn the starting second base job for the Boston Red Sox. CLICK HERE:
JUMBO SHRIMP: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are making some fun organizational history in 2025. CLICK HERE: