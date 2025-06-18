Texas Rangers Trade Minor League Reliever Nolan Hoffman to Philadelphia Phillies
The Texas Rangers have traded right-handed pitcher Nolan Hoffman to the Philadelphia Phillies, the clubs announced Wednesday morning.
In order to acquire Hoffman, Philadelphia sent cash considerations back to Texas. The Phillies immediately selected the 27-year-old reliever's contract, adding him to their 40-man roster, only to option him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Hoffman had taken the mound 22 times with Triple-A Round Rock in 2025, going 2-0 with a 5.91 ERA, 1.457 WHIP and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Seattle Mariners helped Hoffman initially turn pro, selecting him in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. He had only made it to High-A by the time the Baltimore Orioles poached him in the minor league phase of the 2021 Rule 5 Draft.
Hoffman remained in the Orioles organization through the end of the 2024 campaign, at which point the sidearm pitcher became a minor league free agent and signed with the Rangers.
Prior to this season, Hoffman had gone 14-13 with a 3.28 ERA, 1.336 WHIP and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 163 appearances in his minor league career. He has yet to make his MLB debut.
Related MiLB Stories
- DE VRIES DOMINATING:
Leo DeVries is still only 18 years old, but the San Diego Padres' top prospect is dominating High-A to the same extent that Mike Trout and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did. CLICK HERE
- MARLINS PITCHERS DEALING: Thomas White continued to dominate with High-A Beloit this week, while Josh Ekness was perfect out of the bullpen for the Miami Marlins' Double-A affiliate. CLICK HERE
- BARRIERA BACK IN ACTION: Brandon Barriera, now 14 months removed from Tommy John surgery, is set to to take the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays' affiliate in the Florida Complex League. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.