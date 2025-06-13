San Diego Padres Prospect Leo De Vries on Pace to Join Historic Company in High-A
Leo De Vries may be a few years away from breaking into the big leagues, but the San Diego Padres' top prospect has history on his side.
The 18-year-old Dominican shortstop, who is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, has been tearing it up with the Fort Wayne TinCaps in High-A in 2025. Despite being the youngest player at that level, he is still pushing for a quick promotion.
De Vries is batting .253 with five home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 27 RBIs, 27 walks, six stolen bases and a .772 OPS through 49 games this season. Digging even deeper, he has a weighted runs created plus of 116 and an isolated power of .172.
According to FanGraphs, only four 18-year-olds since 2006 have had at least a .750 OPS, a 110 wRC+ and a .100 ISO in High-A, minimum 190 plate appearances. Mike Trout, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Wander Franco and Sebastian Walcott currently make up the exclusive club, but De Vries is on pace to join them.
If the Padres have a Trout or Guerrero on their hands, the franchise should be in a good spot moving forward. Even Franco was an awards contender and All-Star before off-the-field legal issues derailed his career, while Walcott figures to be a keystone piece for the Texas Rangers' future.
De Vries will continue to blaze his own path, with his sights set the big leagues. MLB Pipeline estimates the infielder to reach the majors in 2027, at which point Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado will both be 34 years old.
Related MiLB Stories
- ANTHONY FINALLY ARRIVES: An injury to Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu opened the door for the Boston Red Sox to call up Roman Anthony, the No. 1 prospect in baseball. CLICK HERE
- MARLINS PITCHERS DEALING: Thomas White continued to dominate with High-A Beloit this week, while Josh Ekness was perfect out of the bullpen for the Miami Marlins' Double-A affiliate. CLICK HERE
- BARRIERA BACK IN ACTION: Brandon Barriera, now 14 months removed from Tommy John surgery, is set to to take the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays' affiliate in the Florida Complex League. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.