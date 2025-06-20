San Francisco Giants' Double-A Team Leaves Hilarious Note After Rafael Devers Trade
The San Francisco Giants' payroll has exploded over the past 12 months, starting with the $151 million contract extension that third baseman Matt Chapman inked last August.
From there, the Giants went out and signed shortstop Willy Adames to a $182 million deal in free agency. Then, this past week, San Francisco traded for Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers, taking on the final eight seasons of his 10-year, $313.5 million contract.
With all that money getting shelled out to superstar big-leaguers, one of the Giants' minor league affiliates decided to poke fun at the franchise's financial standing.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Giants' Double-A squad, was on the road facing the Altoona Curve this week. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Colin Beazley, the Flying Squirrels taped a sign up in their bullpen at Peoples Natural Gas Field, urging fans not to ask for free souvenirs.
"We cannot give you a ball," the note read. "We just traded for Devers and he costs a lot of $. Foul balls, yes we can hook you up."
Of course, the relievers were likely just joking around, using Devers' contract as an excuse to not have to interact with fans on the road. They wrote additional notes telling fans they could only sign autographs after the game – not during – and that they will be cool as long as the fans are cool to them.
