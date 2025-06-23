New York Mets Prospect Riding Elite Changeup to Great Success in Minor Leagues

Jonah Tong's last 8 starts:



45.2 IP, 0.99 ERA, 69 K, 16 BB, .100 OBA



His changeup has make an unexpected leap into elite territory. Hitters are 2 for 37 against it in that span with a 22% swinging strike rate and 40% zone-whiff. He's landing it for a strike 69% of the time. pic.twitter.com/A29fwZVC2v