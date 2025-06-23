New York Mets Prospect Riding Elite Changeup to Great Success in Minor Leagues
New York Mets minor leaguer Jonah Tong is continuing to catch attention for the season he's putting together at Double-A Binghamton. And in addition to the overall numbers, Tong's changeup is gaining respect around the industry, including from Aram Leighton of Just BB Media:
Jonah Tong's last 8 starts:
45.2 IP, 0.99 ERA, 69 K, 16 BB, .100 OBA
His changeup has make an unexpected leap into elite territory. Hitters are 2 for 37 against it in that span with a 22% swinging strike rate and 40% zone-whiff. He's landing it for a strike 69% of the time.
With so much focus on the sweeper and slider in today's game, it stands out as rare that a pitcher is making such waves with a changeup, especially as a right-hander.
His changeup also pairs with a deceptive fastball, as was highlighted by MLB Pipeline:
Standing at 6-foot-1, Tong can look like the second coming of Tim Lincecum with his deceptive over-the-top delivery and good extension. His fastball only shows average velocity in the 91-94 mph range, but it plays well above that with elite induced vertical break (averaging above 20 inches in front of Statcast cameras in the FSL). He plays off that high pitch with a 74-76 mph curveball that he can drop in (with above 65 inches of vertical drop) for early strikes or tunnel off the heater for a K
Tong is currently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the organization and is projected to make his major league debut in 2026. That could line up well as the Mets look to bolster a pitching staff that is being held up right now by the likes of Griffin Canning and David Peterson.
He's gone 6-3 for Binghamton this season with a 1.75 ERA. He has 107 strikeouts in just 67.0 innings.
At the major league level, the Mets are 46-32 this season, which is good enough for second place in the National League East. They are one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies after a loss on Sunday.
They'll host the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Citi Field.
