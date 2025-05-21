New York Mets Prospect Homers Again on Wednesday, Reminding People How Good He Is
New York Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio went deep for a second straight day on Wednesday as the Triple-A Syracuse Mets beat the Rochester Red Wings.
Mauricio's homer came off the bat at 110.2 mph. He missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL and should be an option to help New York chase a National League East crown later this season. He is the No. 9 ranked prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline.
Still just 24 years old, Mauricio has the capability to play short, second and the outfield.
A switch-hitter, he made his debut in 2023, hitting .248 over 26 games. He had two home runs, nine RBIs and seven stolen bases.
He's hitting .256 through the minor league season right now with two homers and seven RBIs in 13 games played. He got a late start to the season as a result of his rehab.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
...he’s capable of making loud contact, especially from the left side; his 117.3 mph exit velocity on a double in his first MLB at-bat was the highest for any Met in 2023. That strength is why he was able to manage 23 homers in Triple-A while running a 49.1 percent groundball rate. Elevating more would give him easy 30-plus-homer pop. He chases pitches of all types, however, and without game reps, it’s worth wondering where the overaggression will be in his return to play in ’25.
At the major league-level, the Mets will take on the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
