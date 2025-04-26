New York Mets' Top 100 Prospect Turns Heads with First Professional Grand Slam
New York Mets top prospect Carson Benge put together a huge night on Friday for High-A Brooklyn, earning himself some recognition from MLB Pipeline.
Benge made the most of a bases-loaded opportunity by going the opposite way for his first pro slam and first long ball of the season. Last year's 19th overall pick walked and singled to clinch his third multihit game of 2025 for High-A Brooklyn. Although Benge is batting .236, his 12 walks have helped produce a .373 OBP across 15 games
Benge, 22, was selected No. 19 overall last year out of Oklahoma State. A former college pitcher as well, Benge struck out 44 batters in 37.0 innings last season while also hitting .355 with 18 homers.
He's got a .373 on-base percentage this year with three doubles and eight RBIs. He's projected to make his major league debut in 2027.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Starting from an open stance that helped him see the ball well, Benge had some of the best bat-to-ball skills in his Draft class and was able to make contact at a decent clip against virtually every pitch type. His exit velocities were promising as well, and he was able to get that power to play to the opposite field. That’s another way of saying that, he didn’t pull and lift the ball quite as much as desired, a trait that carried into the early look in pro ball. Turning on the ball in that way will be the key to making Benge a 20-homer threat in the Majors.
At the major league-level, the Mets will be back in action on Saturday against the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.
