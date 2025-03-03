New York Mets Top Pitching Prospect Earning High Marks During First Spring Training
At New York Mets camp this year, all eyes are on Juan Soto, which is understandable after he signed the richest deal in American professional sports history ($765 million) this offseason.
However, if you allow yourself to look past Soto, you'll be impressed by what you're seeing from young right-hander Brandon Sproat, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com:
The Mets’ top-ranked prospect (No. 46 overall), Sproat is making the most of his first big league camp, retiring all six batters he faced in his Grapefruit League debut on Feb. 28. While Sproat made headlines by dialing his fastball up to 99 mph, he encouraged Mets officials just as much with his ability to command his changeup, sinker and sweeper -- three weapons that will be crucial if he hopes to make the Majors this year...
After seeing Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas go down with injuries, Luis Severino leave in free agency and Jose Quintana not re-signed, the Mets have openings in the rotation, but evidently Sproat is not under consideration.
The 24-year-old was a second-round pick of the Mets in the 2023 draft out of the University of Florida. He made 24 appearances last year across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A, going 7-4 with a 3.40 ERA. That was his first season of professional baseball. He threw just 116.1 innings, so the Mets likely want to monitor his workload before putting him on a big-league roster.
He struck out 131 batters in those 116.1 innings. He made six appearances for High-A Brooklyn, 11 for Double-A Binghamton and seven for Triple-A Syracuse.
