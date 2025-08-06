New York Mets Top Prospect Hits Major Milestone as He Excels in Double-A
New York Mets prospect Jonah Tong hit a major milestone on Tuesday, becoming the first minor leaguer to hit the 150-strikeout marker in 2025.
Spending the whole year with Double-A Binghamton, Tong has 154 punch outs in just 97.0 innings. He has a very solid 0.94 WHIP and has gone 8-4 with a 1.58 ERA. He's projected for a major league promotion next season, according to MLB Pipeline.
Tong is ranked as the No. 52 prospect in the sport, per the same outlet. He was a seventh-round pick of the Mets in 2022.
In parts of three minor league seasons, he's gone 14-10 with a 2.69 ERA. He tossed 113.0 innings a season ago, so he is already approaching his career-high.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Standing at 6-foot-1, Tong can look like the second coming of Tim Lincecum with his deceptive over-the-top delivery and good extension. His fastball only shows average velocity in the 91-94 mph range, but it plays well above that with elite induced vertical break (averaging above 20 inches in front of Statcast cameras in the FSL). He plays off that high pitch with a 74-76 mph curveball that he can drop in (with above 65 inches of vertical drop) for early strikes or tunnel off the heater for a K.
At the big-league level, the Mets are now 63-52 and in second place in the National League East. They advanced to the National League Championship Series last season and have designs on winning the World Series this year.
