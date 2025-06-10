New York Mets Work to Bolster Roster, Sign World Series Champion to Minor League Deal
According to a report from Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com, the New York Mets have signed former World Series champion Travis Jankowski to a minor-league deal.
He'll report to Triple-A Syracuse.
Jankowski, 33, is an 11-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox. He played seven games with Chicago this season while spending 14 with the Rays. He's hit .244 in limited plate appearances.
A useful player with solid speed, Jankowski hit a career-high four home runs in 2018. He played in 107 games for the 2023 Rangers, helping them the World Series title and hitting .263 along the way.
Lifetime, he's a .236 hitter with 11 home runs.
Because Jankowski is not listed on the 40-man roster, it's going to be hard for him to find a path to playing time in New York. Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Siri, Juan Soto, Tyrone Taylor, Jesse Winker and Jared Young are all outfielders currently on the 40-man roster for New York.
The Mets enter play on Tuesday at 42-24 and in first place in the National League East. They'll take on the Washington Nationals in a divisional battle on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore will pitch for Washington while Griffin Canning will pitch for the Mets.
Gore is one of the best strikeout artists in the game, and he's already fanned 108 batters this season. Canning is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA.
