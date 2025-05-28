New York Yankees, New York Mets Both Offered Former All-Star a Minor League Deal
After being let go by the Atlanta Braves, shortstop Orlando Arcia has joined the Colorado Rockies. However, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that he had minor league offers from the New York Yankees and New York Mets.
It's not surprising to see either team want to add a depth option in the infield, especially one with a proven track record, as they chase deep playoff runs.
Though Arcia is hitting only .194 with no homers and one RBI this season (31 at-bats), he is not far removed from being a productive player. He hit .264 with 17 homers in 2023, also earning an All-Star spot in the National League. Furthermore, he has playoff experience, having also won the World Series in 2021 with Atlanta.
A 10-year veteran of the Milwaukee Brewers and Braves, he's a .241 career hitter with 87 homers. With Colorado, he should get an opportunity to play regularly and could even find himself as a trade candidate toward the looming trade deadline. The Rockies enter play on Wednesday at 9-46 and on track for the worst record in baseball history. They have no reason to hold onto Arcia if he's playing well, so a trade of him could help facilitate their rebuild.
As for the Yankees, they sit at 34-20 on the season and are in first place in the American League East. They'll take on the Angels on Wednesday night at 9:38 p.m. ET.
The Mets are in action early on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. They are 34-21.
