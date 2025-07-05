New York Yankees Reportedly to Promote No. 10 Prospect Follwing Clarke Schmidt injury
The apparent season-ending injury to New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt will have an impact on the roster at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Joel Sherman and Dan Martin of the New York Post reported Saturday that the Yankees will promote Cam Schlittler from Triple-A to make his first major league appearance either Tuesday or Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against the Seattle Mariners.
Schlittler, 24, began the season at Double-A Somerset and was promoted to Wilkes-Barre four weeks ago.
Between the two stops, Schlittler is 6-6 with a 2.82 ERA in 15 games (14 starts). In 76.2 innings, he has 99 strikeouts.
Since his promotion, he’s 2-1 with a 3.80 in five starts, striking out 35 batters and walking nine in 23.2 innings.
The Yankees selected the Massachusetts native in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Northeastern.
Manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday that Schmidt is getting other opinions but likely will need Tommy John surgery after an MRI revealed a tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament. He left New York’s 8-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday because of elbow discomfort.
The starting rotation the Yankees had planned to get them through the 2025 season is down to Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Will Warren. Gerrit Cole is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is out with a lat injury.
So the 6-foot-6 Schlittler appears to be next up. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 10 prospect in the New York farm system.
Boone got to evaluate Schlittler in spring training.
“He’s exciting,’’ Boone said, per the New York Post. “He got some really good opportunities in spring training. We got to see him a lot … [and] he really impressed. He’s come on fast and done a good job and certainly put himself in the mix.”