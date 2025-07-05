The New York Yankees Now Might Need to Trade For a Starting Pitcher
The New York Yankees suffered some devastating news on Saturday, as it was revealed that starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt will miss the rest of the season, and more, because of Tommy John surgery.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
The hits keep coming to the pitching staffs for the Yankees and Mets.
Yankees starter Clark Schmidt is now diagnosed with a torn UCL and headed for Tommy John surgery, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announces.
The injury ends Schmidt's season, and likely his 2026 season, as well.
Schmidt's injury is the latest for a battered rotation, which has already lost Gerrit Cole for the season to the same ailment. Luis Gil, who won the American League Rookie of the Year last season, hasn't pitched yet because of a lat strain suffered in spring training. He's not expected back until late July or early August, and unless the Yankees can count on him to be the pitcher of last year right away, they may have no other choice than to make a trade at the deadline.
It's unclear at this point who will be available but Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks is a free agent at the end of the year. The Pittsburgh Pirates could move on from Andrew Heaney, and Charlie Morton or Tomoyuki Sugano might be able to be plucked from the Baltimore Orioles.
Beyond the pitching issues, the Yankees are reeling in general. They've lost five straight games and have fallen to third place in the American League East.
They are 48-40 overall.
