New York Yankees Trade Pair of Pitching Prospects For Third Base Upgrade
One day after the Seattle Mariners kicked off the trade deadline season by acquiring Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Yankees solidified their third base issues by bringing in Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies.
In exchange, the Yankees traded a pair of pitching prospects, per Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic.'
Pending medicals, Yankees will get LHP Griffin Herring and RHP Josh Grosz from Rockies, source says. McMahon obviously isn’t having the same kind of season as Suárez, but he is under contract through ‘27, while Suárez is a rental.
Herring was ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. Grosz was No. 21.
Herring, 22, is a left-handed pitcher who had been pitching at High-A Hudson Valley. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of LSU, he's gone 7-3 this season with a 1.71 ERA. He's made 16 starts, striking out 102 batters in 89.1 innings.
Grosz, 22, was taken in 2023 out of East Carolina. He's also been playing at Hudson Valley, going 4-8 with a 4.14 ERA. He's struck out 94 batters in 87.0 innings.
As for McMahon, he's a nine-year veteran of the Rockies who is a career .240 hitter. This year, he's struggled, hitting just .217, but he does have 16 home runs and 35 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2024.
The acquisition of him likely means the Yankees are out of the Eugenio Suarez sweepstakes.
The Yankees enter play on Friday in the first wild card spot in the American League, where they are 1.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.
