One of Baseball's Top Prospects Just Made Rare Kansas City Royals History
The Kansas City Royals toppled the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Thursday afternoon as rookie Jac Caglianone hit the first two home runs of his career.
With those blasts, he joined a rare group in team history, per Royals PR:
Today, @jac_caglianone has become the fourth @Royals player in history to hit each of his 1st 2 home runs in the same game, joining:
Mark Quinn, 9/14/1999
U.L. Washington, 9/21, 1979
Jim Rooker, 7/7/1969
Though he's played 14 games in the majors, Caglianone is still the No. 10-ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .218 with a .232 on-base percentage. He was drafted No. 6 overall just last year out of Florida. He helped the Gators reach the College World Series twice, and they advanced to the championship series in 2023, losing to Paul Skenes and LSU.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Caglianone’s power was arguably the best in the 2024 Draft class. The left-handed slugger maxed out with a 121.7 mph exit velocity as a junior and didn’t stop there with a 117.3 mph max EV in the Fall League, second-best among batted balls measured by Statcast. That comes from Caglianone’s major strength at 6-foot-5 and the long levers that come with such a frame.
The Royals are now 37-38 on the season as they look to make the playoffs for a second consecutive year. They'll be back in action on Friday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.
