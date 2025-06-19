One of Baseball's Top Prospects Just Made Rare Kansas City Royals History

Today, @jac_caglianone has become the fourth @Royals player in history to hit each of his 1st 2 home runs in the same game, joining:



Mark Quinn, 9/14/1999

U.L. Washington, 9/21, 1979

Jim Rooker, 7/7/1969