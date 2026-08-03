Orioles Land Red Sox's Top Pitching Prospects in Adley Rutschman Trade

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month. As a result, they're reportedly making a major splash at the trade deadline.

The Red Sox are set to acquire Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. While all the details are still being ironed out regarding Baltimore's return, the Orioles are expected to get Boston's two top pitching prospects, right-handers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, according to MLB.com's Jake Rill. Outfielder Enddy Azocar, the Red Sox's No. 5 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is also reportedly headed to Baltimore.

With this reported deal, Boston gets a three-time All-Star who is under contract through the 2027 season. But Rutschman is currently on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation. That injury seemingly isn't a major concern for the Red Sox, though, especially considering the massive haul of prospects they sent to the Orioles in exchange for the 28-year-old.

Orioles may have hit the jackpot with Anthony Eyanson

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) throws against the UCLA Bruins during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, this reported Rutschman deal could be a franchise-altering trade for Baltimore. Eyanson was the Red Sox's No. 2 prospect, only behind shortstop Franklin Arias. The 21-year-old hurler is also MLB Pipeline's No. 49 overall prospect, which will make him the No. 1 prospect in the Orioles' farm system if this trade is finalized. And so far, the 2025 third-round draft pick has backed up his status as one of the best young arms in the minors.

In the first season of his professional career, Eyanson has posted a 1.32 ERA in 16 games this year, racking up 94 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings. The young righty had a ridiculous 0.44 ERA in five High-A starts before being bumped up to Double-A, where he had a 1.69 ERA in 11 appearances for the Portland Sea Dogs.

In addition to landing a highly touted hurler like Eyanson, the Orioles reportedly acquired Witherspoon and Azocar, Boston's No. 4 and No. 5 prospects, respectively. Witherspoon, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, has a 4.78 ERA in 17 High-A starts this year. Azocar, a 19-year-old outfielder, is hitting .286 with 18 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in 85 games across two minor league levels in 2026.

Overall, baseball fans will have to wait and see how this trade works out for both teams. But at the very least, the Orioles seemingly acquired multiple prospects who could be impact players down the road.